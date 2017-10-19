Myles Garrett “expects better” after three sacks in two games

Getty Images

Myles Garrett had a sack on the first play of his career. Does it get any better than that? Well, yeah, the Browns defensive end sure believes so.

Garrett has three sacks in two games, having missed the first four games with a high-ankle sprain.

“I feel like you can expect better,” Garrett said, via Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer. “I’m just going to keep on progressing throughout the season, so hopefully, my snaps improve as well.”

Garrett played 19 of 53 defensive snaps in his debut against the Jets and 33 of 66 against Houston. Still, only 31 players in the NFL have more than his three sacks so far.

The Browns believe no one has seen Garrett’s best yet.

“I think we all know there is a whole ‘nother level for him in there,” Browns coach Hue Jackson said. “He’ll keep pushing and keep working at it.”

Garrett, though, hasn’t seen a left tackle as good as the one he faces Sunday. Taylor Lewan, a 2014 first-round pick, made the Pro Bowl last season and has allowed two sacks this season, according to STATS.

“You really don’t try to show your hand completely throughout the first games, at least for me,” Garrett said. “I have some stuff that I still haven’t pulled out or used. I’m going against a really good tackle, Taylor Lewan, and hopefully I can throw a curveball at him and make some plays.”