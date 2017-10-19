NFLRA hits back at “misguided” claims of officiating bias

Posted by Josh Alper on October 19, 2017, 11:56 AM EDT
Getty Images

After the Eagles beat the Panthers last Thursday night, PFT and other outlets pointed out that the Eagles had 10 penalties accepted for 126 yards in the game while the Panthers were deducted one yard on their one accepted penalty.

That wasn’t out of the norm for Eagles games officiated by referee Pete Morelli. The last four games involving the Eagles and Morelli saw Philly penalized 40 times while their opposition was penalized eight times. Eagles coach Doug Pederson was asked about it and said he thought the league was aware of that disparity.

That’s not the only history between a referee and a team that’s come up recently. Patriots quarterback Tom Brady noted referee Jerome Boger’s crew has “called much more penalties on us than the other team” after a loss to the Panthers earlier this month and all of that discussion has caught the attention of the NFL Referees Association.

They released a statement from NFLRA executive director Scott Green on Thursday hitting back at any suggestions of bias that might come from such observations and comments.

“Claims like these demonstrate a fundamental lack of knowledge about NFL officiating,” Green said. “NFL officials are graded on every call made in every game. Missing a single one can hurt his or her ranking and may be the difference between working in the postseason or not. These recent attempts to sensationalize statistics and create click-bait headlines lack important context. Without the proper perspective, the information being pushed is completely misguided. The passion of NFL fans and teams are a big part of what makes the game so great. However, it’s no excuse for the irresponsible and baseless claims we’ve seen lately. NFL officials are committed to upholding the integrity of the game and do so every week.”

The statement points out that declined penalties could paint a more balanced picture and that notions of historical bias don’t fit with crews that change their makeup from year to year. Both of those things are true, but they’re unlikely to make too many fans feel differently if their team is on the wrong side of a wide disparity in penalties.

Permalink 54 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

54 responses to “NFLRA hits back at “misguided” claims of officiating bias

  2. It is very clear Goodell has ordered refs to call things a certain way, as the replacement refs admitted this in 2012.

    So, nice try.

    There is also a clear distinction between making up calls no one can see or not seeing a replay, to help the inferior team or the team behind, to try to maximize profit on ratings during the games.

    The advertisers who pay a lot more for spots later in game, where they’ve been promised to be close, ask for this.

    This is why phantom calls are so prevalent on top of so many flags called.

    Goodell thinks he can manipulate the league from afar like the Wizard of Oz thought he could manipulate people from afar.

    We’re not stupid.

    Pats fans have seen this years for 2 reasons:

    1. The owners don’t want the Pats to get the 1 seed, since it’s the easiest way for NE to advance to a SB.

    2. Pats usually have a big lead in a game, so we all just wait for the phantom flags to come. Meanwhile, our receivers are mauled beyond belief in the process.

  3. Style of play matters too. Some crews might call offensive line or defensive back holds more often then others and your style of play may lead to more of those calls.

  4. Everyone in the NFL is so sensitive these days, lol. How’s that culture war working out for you guys?

  5. So wait. Refs are graded and none of those grades are made public so that is supposed to make upset fans feel better? Who grades them? Another biased person / team? I have seeing fans blame the refs every game, but if you want to say there is a lack of understanding then it is your job to develop that understanding.

  6. Can’t speak for the Pats, but the Eagles declined a grand total of 1 penalty, for 5 yards, against the Panthers (and the Panthers would of been over 15 if they accepted them all)

    “Integrity of the game” my foot. I’m more worried about the corrupt bums costing my team a playoff spot than I am if they get a playoff game or not. If there were any real consequences, some of these guys would get fired. But we see the same clowns trotted out year after year

  7. For the most part it’s the same old same old this year, but there have been a couple of calls where the official has looked at the replay and overturned a call that had no business being overturned.

    It’s calls like these where fans wonder if the ref threw the game and that spells trouble for the NFL, because no integrity means no future.

  8. Look I’m a Cowboys fan and even I have to raise an eyebrow towards the Morelli crew and the Eaglets. I’m not complaining mind you, but there certainly is enough evidence to support the Iggles claims.

  9. Sure they are graded on the calls they make, but not on the ones they dont make. If one team only gets 1 penalty all game on average, something is wrong.

  10. The passion of NFL fans and teams are a big part of what makes the game so great.


    Passion smassion. Ne got 7 penalties, Carolina got one. Carolina scoring play featured not 1, not 2 but 3 o linemen falling down on the backs of defenders to open the running lane. Solder did the exact same thing, flag. When an offensive player ran into Chung’s knees and fell on his face they flagged Chung for Defensive holding.

    Then 2 consecutive flags at the end to move Carolina into FG range.

    But everyone want to cry about NE getting the right call vs NYJ.

  11. jxt2521 says:
    October 19, 2017 at 12:04 pm
    Style of play matters too. Some crews might call offensive line or defensive back holds more often then others and your style of play may lead to more of those calls.

    0 1 Rate This

    ————-

    Which is fine, but what happens is, those refs only apply that approach to one team over the other.

    I can name 5 clear penalties on the Jets last week that were not called, where they were clear penalties. Then, I see 2 holdings by 2 DTs on one drive on NE, where CBS refused to show the replay on both, as the refs were clearly trying to get the Jets back into it.

    Happens all the time. Like I said, Pats fans are used to it.

    Been going on since 2011 and the new CBA. There was a clear push for this to happen.’

    Heck, we’ve seen Goodell change a rule after a game (2013 vs Jets) to match how the refs chose to call something in the game, to help the opponent win.

  12. Another one that shows attempted manipulation of the outcomes of these games are pick plays:

    The Pats are called on these regularly, but opponents take out our LBs and DBs on the exact same plays, with no call.

    It’s stunning to watch.

  13. Whether its bias, incompetence or corrupt practice the problem is there in one for or another. The refs are a critical weakness in a 15+ billion a year business.

  14. Pats played a game against the Panthers where they had only one penalty called against them, while the Pats had 10, some of which were very questionable.

    I’d like to think that this kind of anomaly is the exception, but when it happens it just doesn’t look good. Another factor is the issue of how the fans look at the refs during the game is the lack of in-depth knowledge by the announcers.

    I have always thought most of the controversy in the “Tuck rule” play was caused by the fact the 2 announcers had no idea what the rule was and why it was called. As a fan that night I never heard of the rule either, as had a vast majority of the fans. So it was no surprise that Raider fans thought they were robbed. I thought so too……at the time. Later I discovered that the play was called correctly, and the decision would have been accepted IF people knew the rule or had it explained to them at the time.

    I’m glad some of the networks have hired guys who CAN explain some of the more arcane calls we see. But the fact of the matter is there are just TOO many rules and too many of them are subject to interpretation. PLUS, the rules committee is just a function of its members attempting to achieve advantages for their OWN teams’ benefits.

  15. Tom Brady’s opinion is irrelevant when it comes to officiating. His career is an asterisk.

  17. Refs are not biased.

    I hear announcers making statements like “you will never get that call as a visitor”. It goes unchallenged. The NFL should call out such fake news and protect their brand. Letting such statements stand as “common knowledge” is what perpetuates this myth.

    Not saying refs are good or bad but they are not biased for teams in my opinion.

  18. And usually Philly fans are so kind and understanding and forgiving, I don’t get this at all lol

  19. bigbadbills says:
    October 19, 2017 at 12:01 pm
    LOLOLOLOLOL Brady is complaining about the the same ref’s that have made his career what it is.
    ___________________________________________________

    Not that facts ever get in the way of the Brady bashers but here’s the actual quote:
    “From previous [games], that crew has called much more penalties on us than the other team. We just have to figure out how to play and tighten it up. If we don’t get the calls, we don’t get them, we still have to go out and play better than we’ve played. It’s just about us doing our job better, all of us. And we can. It’s not like that was the best game we could possibly play and we lost.”

  20. bigbadbills says:
    October 19, 2017 at 12:01 pm
    LOLOLOLOLOL Brady is complaining about the the same ref’s that have made his career what it is.
    *************************************************************
    Look, tough talk by a Bills fan, it must be October.

    Wide right, you lose again.

  21. William Race says:
    October 19, 2017 at 12:10 pm
    Look I’m a Cowboys fan and even I have to raise an eyebrow towards the Morelli crew and the Eaglets. I’m not complaining mind you, but there certainly is enough evidence to support the Iggles claims.

    0 0 Rate This

    ————–

    It’s not necessarily Morelli. If a team is off to a hot start like Philly, the refs are ordered to try to make sure a team’s record doesn’t get better for parity purposes.

    Trust me, as a Pats fan, we’ve been dealing this for years, mainly since 2011 when the owners wanted this to happen off the new CBA.

    It’s just that the Pats rise above it, so you rarely hear about how bad it is.

    NE lost 2 games in 2013 to blatant Goodell cheating (@ Jets and @ Carolina where Gronk was mauled), to help give Denver the 1 seed.

  22. “NFLRA hits back at “misguided” claims of officiating bias”
    Personal foul! 15 game penalty and an additional ‘walk of shame’ against the NFLRA for total BS and unrefree-like conduct!

    Until the NFL and the refs start feeling the effects of their garbage in their wallets, nothing’s gonna change.

  24. There are bad refs that are bad because they are just bad. Morrelli’s crew knows exactly what they are doing. They know who they want to win and do what they can to help them win.

  27. “NFL officials are committed to upholding the integrity of the game and do so every week.”……..

    Yeah then how do you explain Jeff Triplette???

  28. Pats fans are so sensitive.

    Rules of the game have changed so much in recent years to help add scoring.
    When they throw a flag on anyone in the secondary, they can huddle and call PI, Illegal Contact or holding. Too many games are decided by what is called in coverage.

  30. Everyone in the NFL is so sensitive these days, lol
    ——–
    Everyone in general is so sensitive these days. Fans and media included. Regardless of topic there will certainly be someone screaming bloody murder at the top of the highest social media mountain top.

    The internet and social media are a cancer to society.

  32. I don’t know whether there is intentional bias or not, but nothing in the statement would persuade me one way or the other. Number one it’s very cookie-cutter and looks like it was written by a computer. Number two, the the point about crew composition changing from year to year is irrelevant. The referee is the head of the crew and obviously has a large influence over the rest. It’s not that he’s necessarily telling them what to call, but they can infer a lot about how he wants a game called by how he reacts to their work. For example, if he’s giving them a harder time when they try to explain calls to him against one team more than another, it will be clear to them the direction he wants things to go. It really wouldn’t take that much, and would also be very easily deniable

  33. I only wish the officiating was consistent from game to game no matter the crew, time the penalty occurs or player involved. Either call the penalty or don’t. I don’t care which, just be consistent. That is not happening now.

  35. My favorite was when Brady had to show the refs that the other team had too many men on the field. It is natural he would get more calls when he knows the rules better than they do. (Don’t forget that Deflategate also revealed that the refs had forced him to use illegally overinflated 16 psi footballs in a game they almost lost to the Jets).

  37. Alshon Jeffery had his one arm held on a deep ball 3 times in front of the ref. Blount was given a personal foul for finishing a block then later was thrown to the ground 4 seconds after the whistle with no personal foul. Not even talking about the play where the Carolina D player grabbed onto Wentz arm after he was already on the ground twisted and tried to pull his shoulder out of its socket in full view. Can’t complain about called penalties but you sure can complain about virtually NO penalties called against Carolina…again

  38. Oh, there’s a ranking system that evaluates the refs. Well, let’s make that public. We love to review the tape and provide analysis and statistics. I think we are curious about the actual “results” from officials because the naked eye says there is bias.

  41. How about the Broncos have yet to lose a game officiated by Ed Hochuli… guess that’s just another wacky coincidence. Biased refs & weather induced suspensions… the league is going to have to get more creative to stop the Pats freight train, deal with it haters!

  42. bigbadbills says:
    October 19, 2017 at 12:01 pm
    LOLOLOLOLOL Brady is complaining about the the same ref’s that have made his career what it is.

    ————-

    BILLS = Boy, I love losing Super Bowls.

  43. The larger problem is that there are too many flags…period. Many NFL officials seem to have the idea that fans go to or tune it to games, to watch yellow flags all over the field. Unless a penalty is BLATANT (i.e. obvious to anyone) it should not be called. This is very likely part of the NFL’s declining viewership.

  45. Philly players are not usually whiners when it comes to the refs, so they probably have a legitimate beef. However, there are 2 other q/b’s, who shall remain nameless, who for years, have whined about almost every call. This makes them less likely to be believed, when it comes to the refs, except when they play on their home field, & every call seems to go their way!!! I have always found that a bit suspicious, maybe? Nobody likes a q/b who whines and gets after the ref. The poor Lions seem to have no calls go their way, but the players do not whine, at least that I’ve seen….I’m not talking about the fans, but the players, themselves….

  46. Boger has called 18 more penalties against the Patriots than their opponents in the last 3 games he called.

    Brady said that Boger has called it tight against them. It`s true. He didn`t say there was a disparity in the game. But there was.

    That’s not the case for other referees and it wasn’t the case before the the last 3 games for Boger.

    It doesn`t meant it’s bias against the Patriots or for the opponent, but something the Patriots are doing isn’t working for Boger, because it’s not in line with how the Patriots are called by other referees.

  47. Just watch a Packers home game when Rodgers is playing! Oh that’s right you can’t this year.

  48. x101100111001111x says:
    October 19, 2017 at 12:24 pm
    Alshon Jeffery had his one arm held on a deep ball 3 times in front of the ref. Blount was given a personal foul for finishing a block then later was thrown to the ground 4 seconds after the whistle with no personal foul. Not even talking about the play where the Carolina D player grabbed onto Wentz arm after he was already on the ground twisted and tried to pull his shoulder out of its socket in full view. Can’t complain about called penalties but you sure can complain about virtually NO penalties called against Carolina…again

    1 0 Rate This

    ——

    my theory?

    jerry richardson’s health is not so good and goodell is doing him
    one of his special subtle cheating favors.

    both the eagles/panthers game
    and the pats/panthers game had very suspicious officiating

    ne was absolutely jobbed

  49. This is why I like the NFL less than ever. The fans are awful. Worst fans in any pro or college sport. Fighting in crowd, slurs and nastiness spewed online..just despicable human beings getting too crazy over games in which THEY DO NOT PLAY.

  50. Absolute BS. Old adage says holding can be called on every play, v one call for one yard in a whole game. And the moon is made of green cheese too?

  51. There is nothing that says the penalties have to be equal between two opponents, but when it becomes a trend every time an official is involved with the same team, then there has to be something wrong. Something that team does that ref doesn`t like. Maybe it`s pushing off, or pick plays or something that other refs let go, but it should be looked at so the refs call it consistently. A team should be able to do things in 15 games they can`t do in the 16th.

  52. Officials can do a couple things, call more penalties on one team and neglect to call penalties on the other team. It’s a lot easier to find a reason to throw a flag, so they can easily justify a flag when “graded”. But are they looking over all plays for potential penalties when grading officials? You know, like when everyone sees a blatant hold, typically followed by Phil Simms saying what a great block it was.

    I think officials try to keep games close. If one team is heavily favored, it’s as if the officials hold them to a higher standard.

  53. The bias in the Eagles game with Panthers was startling. Blount got called for a bogus personal fouls and then the refs missed an obvious late hit when Blount was thrown down later. Eagles were called for ticky tack PI’s but Panthers were not called for the same PI’s vs. Jeffery. They missed an obvious facemask on the Panthers, and called a bogus block in the back on Jeffery that wiped out a Wentz first down run. They missed a hold on Brandon Graham by the Panthers. The thing that gets me is the inconsistency. If something is pass interference on the Eagles, the same call has to be pass interference on Carolina.

  55. daysend564 says:
    October 19, 2017 at 12:18 pm
    So funny to see a Patriot fan complaining about lack of calls and invented rules after a game.

    8 5 Rate This

    ——

    umm, why?

    goodell is a proven cheater

    what rules have the pats changed after a game to match how goodell cheated and helped them during a game?

    do you have any facts?

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!