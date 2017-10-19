Olivier Vernon out of practice Thursday after limited work on Wednesday

Getty Images

There was some encouraging news for the Giants defensive line on Wednesday when defensive end Olivier Vernon took part in practice on a limited basis.

Vernon missed the last two games with an ankle injury, but his practice work suggested he could be back in action against the Seahawks this weekend. Those hopes may have gotten a bit dimmer on Thursday.

Vernon did not participate in practice at all, leading to questions for coach Ben McAdoo about whether he suffered a setback. McAdoo said, via Tom Rock of Newsday, that Vernon “stayed inside to get treatment.”

Kerry Wynn and Avery Moss have joined Jason Pierre-Paul at defensive end the last two weeks. Friday will bring the final injury report of the week and an injury designation that sheds some light on Vernon’s availability.