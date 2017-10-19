President Trump releases “stand for national anthem” petition

Getty Images

The Commander-in-Chief won’t be ending his attack on the NFL any time soon.

Via the New York Daily News, President Trump and Vice President Trump have started a petition regarding the national anthem, urging everyone to stand for it wherever it is played.

“The President has asked for a list of supporters who stand for the National Anthem,” the petition states. “Add your name below to show your patriotism and support.”

It’s the latest gesture by the administration regarding the fact that some NFL players have elected not to stand for the anthem, and the reality that the NFL has not issued a mandate requiring players to stand.

The President directed a pair of tweets at the NFL on Wednesday, a day after an ownership meeting resulted in no change to the policy that makes standing for the anthem optional.