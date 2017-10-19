Raiders plan to start NaVorro Bowman tonight

Getty Images

The Raiders didn’t sign Navorro Bowman to sit around and watch.

So not only is he going to play tonight against the Chiefs, he’s going to start.

That’s the word from Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, noting how quickly the Raiders coaches have gotten him up to speed.

He only signed with them Monday, so he’s had less than a week to acclimate. But it also speaks to the deficit of talent the Raiders had at the position, that even a veteran as accomplished as Bowman could jump in so quickly.