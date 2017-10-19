Rams won’t get new uniforms until 2019 at the earliest

Getty Images

Fashion critics — and non-fashion critics for that matter — gave the Rams’ mismatched uniforms they wore against the Cowboys and Jaguars a thumbs down.

The good news for the Rams is they won’t have that look again this season. The bad news is they won’t get a new look until at least 2019, according to Vincent Bonsignore of the Orange County Register.

NFL rules require a two-year notification of a uniform change and lock the look in for five years. The Rams have started the process, per Bonsignore, but haven’t decided whether to change them for 2019 or 2020 when their new stadium opens.

The Rams want to change their look from what they had while playing in St. Louis, which is why they changed helmets to a blue-and-white scheme and added blue-stripped pants this year.

The team requested to wear their throwback uniforms full time until the uniform change, but the league refused.