Ravens sign Griff Whalen

The Ravens had three wide receivers on Wednesday’s injury report, so they added a healthy one to the roster on Thursday.

The team announced the signing of Griff Whalen to the 53-man roster. They also announced that offensive lineman Tony Bergstrom has been released from the active roster and that cornerback Sheldon Price has been released from injured reserve.

Whalen spent the summer with the Ravens and caught four passes for 32 yards in the preseason. He played in eight games for the Chargers last season and spent the previous three years with the Colts.

Breshad Perriman didn’t practice and is in the concussion protocol. Jeremy Maclin, who didn’t play last weekend, and Mike Wallace were both limited.

Bergstrom was acquired in a trade with the Cardinals just before final cuts in September. His departure leaves the Ravens with seven offensive linemen.