Report: Michael Crabtree, Donald Penn get into sideline quarrel

Getty Images

CBS sideline reporter Tracy Wolfson reported that two Raiders players got into a pushing match on the sideline.

Wide receiver Michael Crabtree and offensive tackle Donald Penn exchanged shoves and words before assistant coach Mike Tice broke it up. Crabtree had two catches for 22 yards in the first half as the Raiders trailed 20-14.

On Oct. 8, following a loss to the Ravens, Penn had words with a fan in the parking lot.

The Raiders’ frustration of a four-game losing streak appears to be boiling over.

In the first half, running back Marshawn Lynch sprinted off the sideline after a late hit on Raiders quarterback Derek Carr. Lynch grabbed and then shoved an official, earning an ejection.

Lynch left the stadium after his ejection, per CBS.