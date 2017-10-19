Report: Mike Mitchell fined $48,620 for hit on Alex Smith

Getty Images

Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith has been vocal about his distaste for the late hit to the back of his knees that he took from Steelers safety Mike Mitchell in last week’s game and the league reportedly agrees with Smith’s feeling that “it was about as flagrant as it gets when it comes to a low hit on the quarterback.”

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Mitchell has been fined $48,620 by the league as a result of the hit.

Mitchell said earlier this week that he’s not a dirty player and said that linebacker Anthony Chickillo‘s hand on his back sent him into Smith’s legs while Smith was stepping backward after throwing a pass. Video of the play does show that Chickillo’s hand is on Mitchell’s back, but whether there was enough contact to account for Mitchell’s hit is in the eye of the beholder.

Schefter reports that Mitchell is appealing the fine, so he’ll be hoping that the beholder that matters sees things the same way he does.