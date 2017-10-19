Resale prices for Packers tickets decline 50 percent after Aaron Rodgers injury

Getty Images

The injury to Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has dramatically affected how much Green Bay fans are willing to spend to see this week’s game.

Ticket King in Green Bay told WBAY that ticket prices for Sunday’s home game against the Saints have declined by at least 50%.

“A lot of people they’re just saying they can’t make it to the game now, I am sure there’s some people that don’t want to go to the game because of what happened,” said Travis Loftus, Manager at Ticket King in Green Bay.

The Packers would be favored if Rodgers were playing, but they’re five-point underdogs with Brett Hundley starting. Some Packers fans figure their team is going to lose, and they don’t want to pay to see it.