Ronald Darby returning to practice this week

Getty Images

The Eagles defense is closing in on getting a key player back in the lineup.

Cornerback Ronald Darby has not played since dislocating his ankle in the season opener, but head coach Doug Pederson offered a positive update on his condition at a Thursday press conference. Pederson said that Darby is doing “extremely well” and will practice this week.

Pederson did not say whether a return to game action on Monday night against the Redskins is in the cards, so Darby’s response to practice time will likely determine if he gets into the lineup now or waits until the Week Eight game against the 49ers.

The Eagles have given up a lot of yards through the air this season — they rank 29th in the league — but that hasn’t resulted in a lot of points. A healthy Darby could help cut down on the yards while keeping the team in the Top 10 in points with the second half of the season approaching quickly.