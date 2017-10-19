Scott Linehan on Ezekiel Elliott: An every-down back is hard to replace

Getty Images

Cowboys offensive coordinator Scott Linehan began the week game planning with Alfred Morris, Rod Smith and Darren McFadden as his running backs. He found out Tuesday night Ezekiel Elliott was returning to the team.

“We spent the weekend thinking one thing was happening, so we started thinking about the other guys,” Linehan said Thursday. “You know things can happen, and things change daily. You have to be proactive.

“. . . We were certainly glad he is playing, but we were excited for the other guys getting opportunities. We had some guys. We prepared our roster knowing this could happen, too, so we’ve got some good depth at running back.”

A U.S. district judge in New York granted Elliott a temporary restraining order, which will keep him on the field at least this week against the 49ers and until a hearing and court ruling before or by Oct. 30.

Despite Elliott’s struggles this season, the Cowboys are better with him than without him. He has accounted for 527 yards, or 29.6 percent of the team’s yards, and three total touchdowns, or 20 percent of their touchdowns.

“Well, I think our other guys are going to do a great job when they play for us,” Linehan said. “Just thinking of Alfred’s years before he even got here. Just his moments of playing when he’s played. Just thinking of all the good football we got out of D-Mac. We know what we’re getting from those guys, and Rod is coming along. We’ve got a really good feel for those guys.

“But the level of play that 21 [Elliott] presents playing on every down primarily, it’s hard to replace.”