Teammates impressed with Teddy Bridgewater in first day back

AP

Vikings coach Mike Zimmer did his best to keep the expectations in check.

His players felt no such compulsion after watching quarterback Teddy Bridgewater practice for the first time in 14 months.

Via Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press, Bridgewater’s teammates were effusive in their praise of the former (and possibly near future) starter.

“I thought he looked like Joe Montana,’’ tight end Kyle Rudolph said. “He was excited. He was smiling, bringing energy to practice.’’

“He looked good,’’ running back Jerick McKinnon said. “Just to see him go through that whole stage, the process of rehabbing, working through the kinks, and to come out here the first day and just be him and do him is something remarkable to see.’’

Bridgewater hadn’t practiced since blowing out his left knee on Aug. 30, 2016, but according to backup quarterback Kyle Sloter, Bridgewater was getting some reps in practice with the first team.

“It looks like they’re trying to get him ready to play,” Sloter said. “Case [Keenum] is the guy right now, he’s been playing well, . . .But I thought [Bridgewater] looked great.’’

With Sam Bradford out with a knee injury, Keenum is in charge for the moment. But if the progress from Bridgewater continues at this pace, it’ll be hard for the Vikings to hold him back.