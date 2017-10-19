Teddy Bridgewater: I definitely believe I’ll play this year

AP

Teddy Bridgewater met with the media on Thursday for the first time since his return to practice and opened up his comments by saying it’s been a “long 14 months” since the knee injury that derailed his career as the Vikings quarterback.

Bridgewater’s rehab and recovery has certainly been an extended one, but the quarterback said that he “didn’t feel rusty at all” when he got back on the field with the team on Wednesday. Bridgewater called that a “mini-milestone” while echoing much of what coach Mike Zimmer said about still needing to see how things go on the field before coming up with a plan about the next steps in the process.

Bridgewater took a different path when it came to a question about whether he’ll play this season. Bridgewater said he “definitely” believes that he’ll get into a game before the year is out, although he also said he’s “not looking that far down the road” when the topic of when he sees himself playing was broached by reporters.

Bridgewater’s return to practice opened a three-week window for him to practice before the team has to make a choice about adding him to their active roster.