Thursday morning one-liners

Getty Images

Bills QB Tyrod Taylor knows he can play better.

Dolphins C Jake Brendel‘s likely to start this week after replacing C Mike Pouncey (concussion).

More work for Patriots RB Dion Lewis has led to better results.

The Jets are still waiting for all that DE production they paid for.

Getting DT Brandon Williams back should help fix the Ravens’ run-defense.

The Bengals OT rotation isn’t the ideal plan, but it’s needed.

Browns QB DeShone Kizer said benching “sparked my competitive juices.”

The Steelers being No. 1 in the league in pass defense was not #asexpected.

The Texans kicked the tires on some potential depth.

Colts fan reaction to Luck’s shoulder setback may involve words that rhyme with Luck.

The Jaguars haven’t gotten much from their return game.

Titans QB Marcus Mariota is back, even if his mobility isn’t.

Broncos LB Brandon Marshall was added to the injury report.

The Chiefs think their run defense issues are correctable.

Chargers QB Philip Rivers thinks this week could lead to a turnaround.

The Raiders are excited to have an established veteran like LB Navorro Bowman join them midseason.

The Cowboys tried to his restart after their bye week.

Giants CB Eli Apple missed practice for “personal reasons.”

Eagles players don’t want to hear about their sudden popularity.

Putting first-rounders on IR is a thing in Washington.

Bears CB Kyle Fuller is healthy and coming off one of his best games.

The Lions added some needed line depth.

The Packers won”t make a roster move until QB Aaron Rodgers gets out of surgery.

The Vikings are well-positioned in their division.

Falcons K Matt Bryant was held out of practice again.

The Panthers are encouraged about getting S Kurt Coleman back on the field.

The Saints had everyone on the practice field for a change.

Buccaneers CB Vernon Hargreaves is being targeted and he knows it.

The Cardinals are hoping their early arrival in London is a benefit.

The Rams have gotten a boost from their return game.

Former 49ers QB Jeff Garcia likes the early returns on C.J. Beathard.

The Seahawks offense is best when it’s in a hurry.