Who is this Amari Cooper?

AP

After only two possessions, Raiders wide receiver Amari Cooper is closing in on 100 yards and has two touchdowns. The only other game he had two touchdowns came against Green Bay on Dec. 20, 2015.

Cooper has three catches for 95 yards and two touchdowns. His 38-yard score came on a flea flicker when officials picked up a flag that presumably was for offensive pass interference. His second went for 45 yards. They are his two longest plays of the season.

Cooper has not had a 100-yard game since Oct. 30, 2016, when he caught 12 passes for 173 yards and a touchdown against the Buccaneers.

His two touchdowns gave the Raiders a 14-10 victory after the first quarter in an entertaining game.

The Raiders gained 150 yards in the first quarter to the Chiefs’ 112.