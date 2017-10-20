Aaron Rodgers placed on injured reserve, will miss at least eight weeks

Getty Images

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers may miss the rest of the season. He will definitely miss at least half of the season.

The Packers officially placed Rodgers on injured reserve today. That means he will be ineligible to play for eight weeks and couldn’t play again until Week 15 at the earliest.

The move was widely expected when the Packers announced on Sunday that Rodgers had suffered a broken collarbone and could miss the rest of the season. Rodgers previously broke his left collarbone and missed seven games, but this time it’s his right collarbone, which is a more serious injury for the right-handed Rodgers.

The Packers will go with Brett Hundley at quarterback while Rodgers is out. If the Packers can stay in playoff contention with Hundley at the helm, it’s possible that Rodgers could return in time for the last few games of the regular season and the postseason. It’s also possible that Rodgers won’t be ready in time — or that the Packers will be out of playoff contention by the time he’s eligible and will opt not to bring him back.