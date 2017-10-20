Aaron Rodgers says surgery “went well” in instagram post

Getty Images

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers sent out a message from his hospital bed on Thursday night.

Rodgers had surgery Thursday to repair a fractured right clavicle sustained last Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings. In a post on his instagram page, Rodgers said the surgery went well.

“Surgery went well. Thanks for all the love, support, thoughts and prayers. #comebackstartsnow #riseagain”

The Packers have yet to make a decision whether to place Rodgers on injured reserve or not. Rodgers would miss eight weeks if the team placed him on IR. Now that the surgery is complete, the Packers will have a better sense for Rodgers’ recovery timeline and have the information they need to make a decision.

Rodgers missed seven games with a fractured left clavicle in 2013. However, that was an injury to his non-throwing arm.