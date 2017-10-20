Andy Reid bites his tongue about officiating in Chiefs loss

Getty Images

Some questionable calls went against the Chiefs in their 31-30 loss to the Raiders last night, but Kansas City coach Andy Reid didn’t want to talk about it afterward.

A long touchdown catch by Amari Cooper was initially flagged for offensive pass interference, but the officials decided to pick up the flag without explaining why. Asked about the play after the game, Reid declined to comment.

“I’m not going to comment on that –– I mean, they’re trying to do their best job,” Reid said. “Whether I agree with it or not, it doesn’t really matter. The call stood and that’s what it was.”

A strip sack of Derek Carr by the Chiefs’ defense was also waved off by a questionable illegal contact penalty, and the Raiders’ final drive was extended by multiple Chiefs penalties.

“Had a few penalties down the stretch there that got us,” Reid said. “It’s a shame it came down to that, right? Let the guys play there. Let them settle it right there on the field.”

On balance, the officials appeared to help the Raiders on Thursday night. But Reid apparently doesn’t think saying so will do any good.