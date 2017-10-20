Anthony Barr: “I don’t play dirty”

Posted by Mike Florio on October 20, 2017, 3:07 PM EDT
Getty Images

Much has been written and said this week about the hit that led to the fracture of the clavicle of Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Linebacker Anthony Barr, now cleared from his concussion and able to talk to reporters, defended his actions on Friday when talking to reporters.

“I don’t play dirty,” Barr said, via Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press. “We don’t preach that around here. It’s unfortunate, the injury. I hate to see anybody get hurt.”

So why are people calling it a dirty hit?

“I think it’s a dirty play in some people’s eyes because of the injury. I think if he gets up we’re not having this conversation,” Barr said.

Barr is right. The hit was neither illegal, nor dirty. Rodgers had exited the pocket, and he chose to try to make a throw on the run with Barr closing in. Rodgers could have thrown it away the instant he saw Barr accelerate toward him. Rodgers could have hit the gas and run out of bounds. He could have slid or simply taken a dive.

Instead, he waited for tight end Martellus Bennett to break open a bit more before floating the ball in his direction, knowing full well that Barr was closing in, and that Rodgers was going to absorb a hit.

Rodgers may have underestimated the force of the hit. He surely assumed he wouldn’t hit the ground in a way that would break his collarbone. Regardless, there was nothing about the Barr hit that suggested driving him into the ground, hitting him unnecessarily late, or otherwise giving him the business.

If the NFL decides to change the rules to make roughing the passer the same as roughing the kicker, then it would be a different issue. Until there’s a rule that says quarterbacks out of the pocket can’t be touched if the ball is away, there will be nothing dirty about the hit that Barr applied to Rodgers.

Still, Barr understands the criticism — because if it had happened to a Vikings quarterback, Barr would be doing the criticizing.

“I think if it happened to my quarterback I probably would say it was illegal and the same thing just because you’re trying to defend your guy and you don’t want to see your player get injured,” Barr said, adding that he respects the opinion of Packers coach Mike McCarthy that the hit crossed the line.

The hit didn’t cross the line. It’s unfortunate that Rodgers was injured, but he took a calculated risk to willingly absorb a hit after throwing the ball, in order to give his intended receiver a little more time to not only catch the ball but also to run with it.

Permalink 27 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

27 responses to “Anthony Barr: “I don’t play dirty”

  5. “The hit didn’t cross the line. It’s unfortunate that Rodgers was injured, but he took a calculated risk to willingly absorb a hit after throwing the ball, in order to give his intended receiver a little more time to not only catch the ball but also to run with it.”

    ….and then Bennett drops the easy catch.

  6. This was an excellently written opinion on the subject. We’re all going to respond emotionally if it’s our player getting injured, but the cold, hard facts are that Barr did exactly what all defensive players have been taught to do since the Packers won their first championship in 1922. Good play, legal hit, not unnecessary, and unfortunate that someone got hurt.

  7. packer fans are the only ones calling it a dirty hit. Their season is over because of losing one player. Granted it is a QB but that’s why you have a back up. pack fans always preaching next man up. Vikings have lost Bridgewater then Bradford and now are down to Kennum. Vikings are favored to win the North. packer fan have only TT to blame for not building a team around rodgers and MM for not coaching up the current players. Sorry for your loss pack fan but the Vikings are now the biggest bully on the block.

  8. I saw a couple hits last night on QBs that I wish had been the way that the Barr rush had gone. Nice smacking of the quarterback to get your point across, but no wrap-up and “dead fish” pancake like Barr committed. I realize it happens all the time, but I don’t buy the fact that he wasn’t trying to hurt Rodgers. Just don’t.

  11. Certain squads whine and pout, others man up and keep playing, even with their 3rd string QB. Good teams even keep winning with said 3rd string QB. SKOL!

  12. He lifted Aaron up as he hit him, and then proceeded to drive him into the ground with all of his weight behind it (as evidenced by his feet and toes straightening out as he left the ground) on the shoulder which culminates in a rolling of QB’s body under the full weight of the defender. He did try to hurt him, this type of hit happens all of the time. He may not have tried to break a bone, but he tried to hurt him. Anyone who knows anything about football knows exactly what he did.

  13. Packer fan and I don’t think it was dirty. It was a football play and injuries happen in football. If you haven’t learned that you are very slow.

  15. To Mike McCarthy and all Packer fans who are still complaining about the hit, please go back and watch tape on Clay Matthews. He’s delivered that exact same hit (and even worse) to quarterbacks dozens of times.

  16. philcodean says:
    October 20, 2017 at 3:17 pm
    I saw a couple hits last night on QBs that I wish had been the way that the Barr rush had gone. Nice smacking of the quarterback to get your point across, but no wrap-up and “dead fish” pancake like Barr committed. I realize it happens all the time, but I don’t buy the fact that he wasn’t trying to hurt Rodgers. Just don’t

    ////////////

    Sending you a box of tissues

  17. saintswillwin says:
    October 20, 2017 at 3:12 pm
    If that had been Brady more people would be screeching that it was a dirty hit!

    —————————

    There was plenty of screeching, from those wearing cheese as a fashion statement.

  18. philcodean says:
    October 20, 2017 at 3:17 pm
    I saw a couple hits last night on QBs that I wish had been the way that the Barr rush had gone. Nice smacking of the quarterback to get your point across, but no wrap-up and “dead fish” pancake like Barr committed. I realize it happens all the time, but I don’t buy the fact that he wasn’t trying to hurt Rodgers. Just don’t.

    ————————-

    If he really wanted to hurt Rodgers, he should have just tackled him Matthews style, leading with the crown of the helmet.

  19. With 5:57 to go in the KC/OAK game yesterday, Alex Smith threw a pass with a defender in his face. The defender did not leave his feet to hit Smith, but instead put a full force shoulder blow into Smith’s torso, causing Smith to hit the ground on his own weight. This type of hit is typical of a passer who does not have the ball.

    Why is it not the expectation?

  20. That about sums it up perfectly. Injury is unfortunate, but it’s a full contact sport. These things happen. But let the sour grapes get their emotional shots in on an internet forum, since they won’t have much to do for the rest of the season. The rest of us rational fans can move on and enjoy the rest of the season.

  22. Listen we’re not talking about pretty boy tuck rule Tawmmy here , he’s the only one that we change rules for .

  24. If this were any other quarterback-we wouldn’t be having this discussion/complaining. Quarterbacks and anyone else throwing a football have been hit like this for over one hundred years-it’s called a “Texas tackle”…………..

  25. This whole thing is making me think I should stop trusting Packer fans as talent evaluators. They kept telling us that Brett Hundley was the best backup quarterback in the league and would start for any other NFC North team, but now that they have to start him they’re telling us their season is over. They told us Martellus Bennett was the greatest offseason acquisition for any team but he never catches any passes. They told us all of their players are top 5 at their position but they’re checking mock drafts as we speak. To whom can I turn for insightful football takes now?

  26. The hit was good until he pancaked his body on top of the QB.
    It was indeed a dirty hit. He fully intended to injure the QB.
    If he did not intend to injure him, he could have avoided the pancake part of the hit.

  27. philcodean says:

    October 20, 2017 at 3:17 pm

    I saw a couple hits last night on QBs that I wish had been the way that the Barr rush had gone. Nice smacking of the quarterback to get your point across, but no wrap-up and “dead fish” pancake like Barr committed. I realize it happens all the time, but I don’t buy the fact that he wasn’t trying to hurt Rodgers. Just don’t.

    then you’re a packer cry baby

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!