Anthony Barr not fined for hit that injured Aaron Rodgers

In the debate about Anthony Barr‘s hit that injured Aaron Rodgers, the league office has ruled: It was legal.

The NFL did not fine Barr, the Vikings pass rusher who may have ended the Packers quarterback’s season on Sunday by driving him to the ground after a pass. Barr was also not flagged on the play, so there’s little doubt that it was legal — although perhaps it shouldn’t be.

Barr and the Vikings insisted the hit was clean, while some Packers have said they thought it was dirty. In the eyes of the league office, it was clean.

The NFL did fine Barr $9,115 for head butting Davante Adams. That incident did draw a 15-yard penalty.

46 responses to “Anthony Barr not fined for hit that injured Aaron Rodgers

  5. Hit is and was a clean hit. It SHOULD NOT be an illegal hit. Especially when the QB is out of the pocket. Can we finally put this “debate” to rest?!

  6. I’m as big a Packers fan as there is, and for longer than most (but not all) of the people that post on this site.
    It was a hard hit, with an unfortunate result for Packers fans. But I can’t in good conscience call it a “dirty” hit, or one that would require or deserve any kind of fine for Anthony Barr.
    It’s a tough game, played by tough men, and sometimes unfortunate things happen. Not everything is a conspiracy or a cheap shot.

  7. Good, Rodgers and the rest of the Packers calling for a dirty hit by Barr can all sit on the sidelines while they miss the playoffs.

  8. The hit was within the rules, however I agree that it’s time to think of passers like kickers… Once the ball is out, they should not be hit if at all possible. The situation is very similar and should be looked at the same. I have always thought the rule was silly to say it applies for kickers but not QB’s.

  10. Since Aaron likes to play fast and loose with the rules and seeks to pad his resume exploiting the Cheesehead loophole that allows an offense to profit off a defensive penalty (rather than to have the play immediately stopped and the penalty yards to be assessed then and there), I say any QB who runs immediately gets no protection of any kind from the rules. QB’s are instructed to slide and if they don’t, then there should be no restriction on how badly they are hit. Perhaps if QB’s are restricted on the number of times they can become running backs in a game, we won’t have to worry about princesses being hurt.

  11. Last year, second game of the year, Jimmy Garapolo went down with the same type of hit, and injury, against Miami. No fine for Kiko Alonso.

  12. You run out of the pocket like Rodgers does, sooner or later an injury will occur. He’s been lucky over his career. I wonder how many times players have laid off on hiting him, and he’s scrambled for a first down, or hit a receiver down field. Play hard until the whistle blows.

  13. It is being made a big deal because it is AR… it was a legal hit, and had it happened to whoever the Browns are playing at QB this week, it would already be gone from the headlines.

  15. Rodgers was not DRIVEN into the ground. He got tackled. It’s called tackle football for a reason. Could have been much worse if Barr had actually wanted to. Just bad luck.

  16. Time to focus on Rodgers getting healthy, rehabbing, getting back up to playing shape and then getting out on the field again vs Minnesota later this year so they can rush the crap out of him again. Maybe next time he’ll slide, or throw the ball away a little quicker.

  17. Honestly I think the injury is more Rodgers own fault than Barr. I’ve watched the replay several times at multiple speeds and it doesn’t look like he hit him all that hard. He didn’t hit him soft by any means but the killer seemed to be Rodgers trying to break the fall with his arm. If he doesn’t do that I don’t think he gets injured. Obviously there’s no way to know for sure if that would have happened but that’s just my two cents. Rodgers doesn’t try to break the fall, he doesn’t get injured

  18. That QB needs to learn to get the ball out more quickly. Had he have thrown it away, instead of trying to extend the play, he wouldn’t have gotten himself hit.

  19. It’s too bad Rodgers was injured, but the hit was clean, as most every impartial observer (including the NFL) has noted. Barr’s subsequent headbutt on the Pack WR, however, was not.

    So early to talk smack… Which NFC North team was 6-0 last year? Who won the division?

  22. The hit on Rodgers: Dirty and illegal.

    The same hit on Tony Romo: Clean, perfectly legal, quit your crying.

    _

    5-0 and Pack will not have miracle comebacks without Rodgers…

  25. packfanaj12 says:
    October 20, 2017 at 4:22 pm

  26. Yeah I just watched it again it was too bang-bang – Barr was sprinting and his two-steps at that speed is not even half a second (I timed the clip on youtube). Don’t forget scrambling QBs do fake pump the ball so even if Barr saw the arm motion it takes another hearbeat to realise the ball is out – and there’s your half a second gone. And Barr didn’t pummel Rodgers into the ground but had his arms wrapped around and immediately rolled through the tackle cleanly. Text book clean tackle in my view. It’s just at that speed it’s easy to land awkwardly.

  27. packfanaj12 says:
    October 20, 2017 at 4:22 pm
  28. What would be really amusing is if Brett Hundley plays well, the Packers beat the Vikings at Lambeau and win the division. What would the skoltrolls say then?

  30. Barr had a mission to accomplish on that play. It wasn’t late. It wasn’t illegal. He wasn’t stopping a pass. He wasn’t stopping a run. So what was his mission? To hurt Rodgers.

    That’s it. It was unnecessary for any other purpose. The pass was thrown. Rodgers wasn’t running. You could count 1-1000, 2-1000, bang….hit him…….STOP. That’s where it should have ended.

    But no. He had a mission. He wanted to hurt Rodgers.

    Great play. Hard-nosed football. Black and Blue. Congratulations.

  32. As I’ve said before, there was nothing dirty or illegal about the hit.
    I thought it was unnecessary to drive him Ito the ground the way he did, but that’s football.
    It’s unfortunate that Rodgers got hurt in the play, but in the end, I have no problem with it.

    What’s funny is the fact the Barney fans have dogged and labeled Clay Matthews a dirty player throughout his career.
    For doing very similar things.
    Hypocrisy at its finest.

  35. I find it hilarious that the Packer Backers are analyzing this particular play like the Zapruder film…I’m now waiting for the “second hitter” theory… or perhaps there may have been a rouge element in the government that ordered Barr to carry out “The Hit”.

  37. I agree with the outome. According to the rules the hit was legal and Barr should not have been fined. But I do think it was a dirty play. And here is why.

    Barr never tried to defend the pass. He never put his hands up. He could have cared less if the pass was completed. His sole intent was to punish Rodgers. In addition, Barr saw the ball had been released but knew he had a step to still hit Rodgers, so he took it. There was no value at that point in hitting Rodgers other than to inflict pain or injury. The ball was gone.

    I get it. It’s football. But it’s also the kind of thing that a division rival will remember and maybe someday repay, within the rules of course.

  38. packfanaj12 says:
    October 20, 2017 at 4:22 pm

    The hit was within the rules, however I agree that it’s time to think of passers like kickers… Once the ball is out, they should not be hit if at all possible.
    ———————–

    That’s already the rule.

  39. stellarperformance says:
    October 20, 2017 at 4:41 pm

  40. Clean hit, stop crying.

    Oh, by the way, when is Rodgers going to get fined for his choice of language that was clearly show on national television?

  42. jermainewiggins says:
    October 20, 2017 at 4:18 pm
    AR got wafflestomped, it was filthymcnasty. Every packer fans was crying “whatjusthappened?!?!”
    —————————————-

    Touché

  43. OK… All is cool now, The NFL has just endorsed the position that it is OK to wrap up a QB and drive him to the ground after the ball has been thrown. No more talking about this… OLB and DE’s, I want you to go out there and continually drive the QB to the ground and pancake him even when the ball is out of his hands at least two steps away… Lets see how the Coaches and fans react now.

  44. packfanaj12 says:
    So early to talk smack… Which NFC North team was 6-0 last year? Who won the division?
    ————————–
    Well, last year the Vikings were missing 40% of their starters including starting QB and league leading rusher… 2015 they were healthy and won the division in GB. This year, we are slightly healthier than you but are still missing QB1 and RB and are in the driver seat… quiet down in back.

  45. All the people here defending the hit are just glad Rodgers is outfor the season. Barr just made their day.

  46. If a kicker were to run the ball I would expect a defensive player to hit him just as hard as any other player. So when a qb runs the ball this is the risk he takes. “He knows what he signed up for”

Leave a Reply

