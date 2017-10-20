Anthony Barr not fined for hit that injured Aaron Rodgers

Getty Images

In the debate about Anthony Barr‘s hit that injured Aaron Rodgers, the league office has ruled: It was legal.

The NFL did not fine Barr, the Vikings pass rusher who may have ended the Packers quarterback’s season on Sunday by driving him to the ground after a pass. Barr was also not flagged on the play, so there’s little doubt that it was legal — although perhaps it shouldn’t be.

Barr and the Vikings insisted the hit was clean, while some Packers have said they thought it was dirty. In the eyes of the league office, it was clean.

The NFL did fine Barr $9,115 for head butting Davante Adams. That incident did draw a 15-yard penalty.