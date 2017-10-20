Art Rooney II: Martavis Bryant making progress, we’re not looking to trade him

A report that Steelers wide receiver Martavis Bryant requested a trade made the rounds last weekend and led to a quick message from Bryant saying that he’s happy to be in Pittsburgh.

Coach Mike Tomlin and quarterback Ben Roethlisberger also chimed in to say that they’ve seen no sign of unhappiness from the wideout, who returned to action this year after being suspended for the entire 2016 season. Neither Tomlin nor Roethlisberger would be the final say on a decision to trade Bryant, although it doesn’t sound like there’s any chance of it happening.

While team president Art Rooney II admits that the season hasn’t gone as hoped for Bryant, he made it clear that the team isn’t planning to make a change.

“We’re not looking to trade Martavis,” Rooney said, via the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. “He was out of football for a year. Maybe some of us had higher expectations how quickly he could get back up to full speed, but he’s making progress.”

Bryant has 17 catches for 231 yards on the year and will try to pick up the pace when the Steelers meet the Bengals this Sunday.

  1. Seeing Derek Carr throw the ball all over and deep down the field with ease on the busted KC secondary just shows how badly Ben Roethlisberger has lost it. Bryant is continuously streaking down the field open, only for Ben to throw a check down somewhere else or never look to his side of the field.

    They they sub out the 6’4″ Martavis at the goal line to put in the much smaller Eli Roger or Juju-Schuster. Martavis is a receiver, he can’t catch a ball he never sees.

