Art Rooney II: Martavis Bryant making progress, we’re not looking to trade him

AP

A report that Steelers wide receiver Martavis Bryant requested a trade made the rounds last weekend and led to a quick message from Bryant saying that he’s happy to be in Pittsburgh.

Coach Mike Tomlin and quarterback Ben Roethlisberger also chimed in to say that they’ve seen no sign of unhappiness from the wideout, who returned to action this year after being suspended for the entire 2016 season. Neither Tomlin nor Roethlisberger would be the final say on a decision to trade Bryant, although it doesn’t sound like there’s any chance of it happening.

While team president Art Rooney II admits that the season hasn’t gone as hoped for Bryant, he made it clear that the team isn’t planning to make a change.

“We’re not looking to trade Martavis,” Rooney said, via the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. “He was out of football for a year. Maybe some of us had higher expectations how quickly he could get back up to full speed, but he’s making progress.”

Bryant has 17 catches for 231 yards on the year and will try to pick up the pace when the Steelers meet the Bengals this Sunday.