Big Mike Mitchell fine wasn’t for hit on Alex Smith

Getty Images

On Thursday, there was a report that Steelers safety Mike Mitchell was appealing a $48,620 fine for hitting Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith late and low during last Sunday’s game.

Mitchell was fined that amount, but it wasn’t for hitting Smith. PFT has confirmed with the league that Mitchell received a $9,115 fine for the hit on Smith.

The $48,620 fine was for a helmet-to-helmet hit on Chiefs running back Charcandrick West while West was trying to catch a pass. The hit, which was not penalized, left West with a concussion that caused him to miss Thursday night’s loss to the Raiders.

That fine is the amount laid out on the NFL’s fine schedule for a second offense for a hit on a defenseless player. Should Mitchell continue to rack up hits judged to violate player safety rules, he’ll run the risk of a suspension.