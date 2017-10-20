Broncos running short on receivers, tackles

Posted by Darin Gantt on October 20, 2017, 1:23 PM EDT
Not only did the Broncos lose to the Giants. Now they’re stealing their signature moves.

The Broncos will be without three wide receivers and a pair of offensive tackles, as they released a lengthy injury report Friday for their game against the Chargers.

The Broncos have already declared wide receivers Emmanuel SandersCody Latimer, and Isaiah McKenzie out, along with starting right tackle Menelik Watson and backup Donald Stephenson. Quarterback Paxton Lynch is out as well, but that’s not new.

That leaves the Broncos short-handed at receiver, with Demaryius Thomas and Bennie Fowler and joined by Jordan Taylor and Hunter Sharp.

Watson was came up limping late in last week’s game as well, and according to Nicki Jhabvala of the Denver Post, Stephenson suffered a calf injury in practice yesterday. They’ll start veteran Allen Barbre at right tackle, but they’ll probably have to make some roster moves to cover the thin spots.

  1. Hate to say it, but the Broncos will be lucky to go 7-9 this year. Their offense is atrocious, and the two biggest problems are Trevor Siemian and the offensive line.

  2. ch1ggs says:
    October 20, 2017 at 1:42 pm
    Please! We’re already at the half way mark to 7 wins and you think they’ll be lucky to get 7? Based on what? Our defense is the best defense in the league and that will always have you in contention. Trevor needs to play better, A LOT better, but to say they’ll be lucky to get 7 wins is so far off from reality. Go look at the teams they’ve beaten and rethink your stance.

