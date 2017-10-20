Broncos running short on receivers, tackles

Getty Images

Not only did the Broncos lose to the Giants. Now they’re stealing their signature moves.

The Broncos will be without three wide receivers and a pair of offensive tackles, as they released a lengthy injury report Friday for their game against the Chargers.

The Broncos have already declared wide receivers Emmanuel Sanders, Cody Latimer, and Isaiah McKenzie out, along with starting right tackle Menelik Watson and backup Donald Stephenson. Quarterback Paxton Lynch is out as well, but that’s not new.

That leaves the Broncos short-handed at receiver, with Demaryius Thomas and Bennie Fowler and joined by Jordan Taylor and Hunter Sharp.

Watson was came up limping late in last week’s game as well, and according to Nicki Jhabvala of the Denver Post, Stephenson suffered a calf injury in practice yesterday. They’ll start veteran Allen Barbre at right tackle, but they’ll probably have to make some roster moves to cover the thin spots.