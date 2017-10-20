Bryan Bulaga clears concussion protocol for Packers

AP

The Packers aren’t sure yet how long they’re going to hold a roster spot for quarterback Aaron Rodgers, but the good news for replacement Brett Hundley is that he could have something more closely resembling an offensive line.

Via the team’s official website, Packers coach Mike McCarthy said they haven’t decided whether to put Rodgers on injured reserve after his surgery to repair a broken right collarbone.

“We’re actually discussing all the long-term options at this point,” McCarthy said. “The focus has been on Aaron’s health, making sure everything went well with the surgery.”

Rodgers declared the surgery a success via social media, but there has been no word on whether an at-least-eight-week stint on IR is in the cards. He missed seven games with a broken left collarbone in 2013.

The good news is that right tackle Bryan Bulaga has cleared the concussion protocol, and that left tackle David Bakhtiari has been a limited participant in practice after he didn’t finish last week’s game with a hamstring issue.

Getting better blocking will be key if they’re to hold things together in Rodgers’ absence.