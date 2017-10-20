Bryan Bulaga clears concussion protocol for Packers

Posted by Darin Gantt on October 20, 2017, 11:41 AM EDT
AP

The Packers aren’t sure yet how long they’re going to hold a roster spot for quarterback Aaron Rodgers, but the good news for replacement Brett Hundley is that he could have something more closely resembling an offensive line.

Via the team’s official website, Packers coach Mike McCarthy said they haven’t decided whether to put Rodgers on injured reserve after his surgery to repair a broken right collarbone.

“We’re actually discussing all the long-term options at this point,” McCarthy said. “The focus has been on Aaron’s health, making sure everything went well with the surgery.”

Rodgers declared the surgery a success via social media, but there has been no word on whether an at-least-eight-week stint on IR is in the cards. He missed seven games with a broken left collarbone in 2013.

The good news is that right tackle Bryan Bulaga has cleared the concussion protocol, and that left tackle David Bakhtiari has been a limited participant in practice after he didn’t finish last week’s game with a hamstring issue.

Getting better blocking will be key if they’re to hold things together in Rodgers’ absence.

  1. Every little bit helps. Hundley will be cheered like never before in his career on Sunday. I hope he responds accordingly.

  2. stellarperformance says:
    October 20, 2017 at 11:47 am

    _________

    No doubt about it. But knowing those fans, he’ll be booed like never before in his career if he doesn’t perform.

  4. In Teddy We Trust says:
    October 20, 2017 at 11:58 am
    /////////////////////////////

    What’s the matter with you?

  5. Can someone explain why Viking fans are so overwhelming compelled to pick needless fights? Not only here, but everywhere. Is their level of frustration so deep it’s become part of their DNA?

  6. stellarperformance says:
    October 20, 2017 at 11:47 am

    ÷÷÷

    Until he throws multiple picks. Then comes either the boos or the “And the silence you hear is Lambeau Field” comment on the broadcast.

  7. stellarperformance says:
    October 20, 2017 at 12:20 pm
    ___________________________

    Yes. Their best teams have always failed in the biggest games in franchise history.

