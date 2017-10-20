Cameron Jordan fined for dunking football

Getty Images

Saints coach Sean Payton famously gave Jimmy Graham an earful in a 2014 preseason game after the team’s former tight end twice dunked over the crossbar, punctuating touchdowns but drawing penalties. New Orleans defensive end Cameron Jordan brought back memories of Graham, whose 2013 dunk that knocked a goal post out of place led to the rule change banning the celebration.

Although the NFL has loosened its celebration rules, dunking over the cross bar remains a no-no.

Thus, Jordan earned a $12,154 fine for his unsportsmanlike conduct penalty.

“Game-ending tip ball, score, dunk, penalty, fine,” Jordan joked earlier this week, via Herbie Teope of the New Orleans Times-Picayune. “Anybody trying to help me out with this fine? Cool. Don’t worry about it. I got it.”

The NFL also fined Saints tight end Josh Hill $24,309 for an unnecessary roughness penalty in the fourth quarter, according to Teope.