Colts place Robert Turbin on IR

Colts running back Robert Turbin suffered an elbow injury in the team’s loss to the Titans on Monday night and initial word out of Indy was that it would end Turbin’s season.

It looks like that will be the case. The Colts placed Turbin on injured reserve Friday.

Turbin, who joined the Colts last season, had 23 carries for 53 yards and nine catches for 56 yards this season. He also scored one touchdown.

The Colts promoted Josh Ferguson from the practice squad to fill the open roster spot. Ferguson played in all 16 games for the Colts last season, but failed to make the team out of training camp this year.

Rookie Marlon Mack is expected to see more action behind Frank Gore with Turbin out of the picture. The Colts also have Matt Jones on the roster along with Ferguson.