David Irving plans to do something during the anthem

Posted by Mike Florio on October 20, 2017, 5:37 PM EDT
Getty Images

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has made it mandatory for players to stand for the anthem. It’s believed that Cowboys players will stand for the anthem. There’s a chance that one player will break from the herd in this regard.

Via Drew Davison of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, defensive lineman David Irving plans to do something during the anthem on Sunday against the 49ers.

I have made a call,” Irving said, via Davison. “You’ll just have to wait till Sunday.”

Reminded that Jones has said that anyone who “disrespects” the flag will be benched, Irving said this: “I hope not since it’s not about the flag in the first place, you know?”

Irving declined to say whether he’d be taking a knee during the anthem. Irving posted an image on Instagram of himself standing with a first, not a flat hand, over his heart. If that’s what he does on Sunday, it’s hard to imagine Jones terming it “disrespect” of the flag — especially since Jones needs Irving to play well in order for the Cowboys to win games.

Permalink 6 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

6 responses to “David Irving plans to do something during the anthem

  2. How about go help your community before the game? Donate a huge chunk of cash to help underprivileged kids get out of poverty or talking with police departments about how to better patrol high crime areas. Oh wait that would actually accomplish something. Better to just do random crap during the anthem to disrespect the flag and anger your fans

  3. David Irving needs to be reminded that its an honor and a privilege to play football in the NFL and for Jerry Jones. No where is it written in concrete that it is mandatory to play football. Jerry Jones is the boss and the players are the employees and they need to adhere to what the boss says and commands every time he gives orders.

  4. David Irving can say it’s not about the flag, but for many NFL fans it’s all about the flag.

  6. I’d still like to see every Cowboys player kneel just to see a) the look on Jones’ face which would be hilarious, and b) see if he’d live up to his word and forfeit the game

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!