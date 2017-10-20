Getty Images

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has made it mandatory for players to stand for the anthem. It’s believed that Cowboys players will stand for the anthem. There’s a chance that one player will break from the herd in this regard.

Via Drew Davison of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, defensive lineman David Irving plans to do something during the anthem on Sunday against the 49ers.

“I have made a call,” Irving said, via Davison. “You’ll just have to wait till Sunday.”

Reminded that Jones has said that anyone who “disrespects” the flag will be benched, Irving said this: “I hope not since it’s not about the flag in the first place, you know?”

Irving declined to say whether he’d be taking a knee during the anthem. Irving posted an image on Instagram of himself standing with a first, not a flat hand, over his heart. If that’s what he does on Sunday, it’s hard to imagine Jones terming it “disrespect” of the flag — especially since Jones needs Irving to play well in order for the Cowboys to win games.