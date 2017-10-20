DeMarco Murray does limited work, questionable for Sunday

Getty Images

After missing the last two days of practice because of another hamstring injury, getting any amount of work out of running back DeMarco Murray was good news for the Titans.

But they’re still not sure he’s going to be ready to go Sunday.

Via Jim Wyatt of the team’s official website, Murray was limited in practice Friday, and will be listed as questionable for this week’s game against the Browns.

“It’s very frustrating, but I have to take it one day at a time,” Murray said. “No matter what the situation is, if it’s something I can play through or fight through I am going to try and do it, and worry about the aftermath when it is done, no matter what the repercussions may be.

“We’ll see how I feel. I’m going to get a good warmup in before the game and see how I feel and then make a decision from there.”

The Titans have had a good blend at the position with Murray and Derrick Henry sharing the load, but might have to adjust that plan, especially with a bye week upcoming.

Also Friday, tight end Delanie Walker didn’t practice because of a calf injury, and he’s listed as questionable as well. Wide receiver Corey Davis and safety Johnathan Cyprien are already ruled out because of hamstring injuries.