DeShone Kizer calls players-only offensive meeting

In an attempt to display his leadership skills, Browns quarterback DeShone Kizer called a players-only offensive meeting Friday.

“As I said earlier this week, it’s about doing more, and that’s just a small thing that we can add into the week,” Kizer told Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com. “It’s something that I think can allow us to just open up the communication line and make sure they understand what I’m thinking and make sure I understand what they’re thinking.”

Kizer returns from a one-game benching to start against the Titans. He and the Browns have insisted sitting and watching Kevin Hogan was invaluable for the rookie. He showed that Friday.

“After sitting last week, it was something I thought we’d benefit from,” Kizer said of the meeting. “Yesterday there was a couple of things I wasn’t able to meet with them about individually, so if I figure if I can bring them all together and have them all listen to it at the same time, it would be alright.”

Kizer said several players usually speak during the weekly captains’ meeting, but he was the only one to talk during the special offensive meeting he called.

“It’s not easy especially in our position where we are right now,” fellow rookie David Njoku. “It’s shows his courage and his maturity. To come into an NFL locker room and call a meeting, it’s big-time, and I’m excited. He’s ready to turn this around and I’m 100 percent fully behind him.”