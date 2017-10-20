Drew Brees: Saints learning how good we can be this season

Posted by Josh Alper on October 20, 2017, 12:23 PM EDT
The Saints head into Sunday’s game against the Packers with a chance to win their fourth straight game.

If they do, that will be the first four-game winning streak for the Saints since 2013. That was the last time the Saints didn’t go 7-9 as they finished 11-5 and went to the playoffs, something they’d like to do this season. It seemed like a long shot when their defense was getting run off the field in the first two weeks of the season, but things have since improved on that side of the ball and given the Saints a new look as they near the midway point of the season.

It’s not a look without flaws — coach Sean Payton pointed to third-down offense and special teams as areas that could improve — and that’s part of the reason why quarterback Drew Brees says the team is still figuring out exactly what they are this year.

“We want to continue to win. Winning feels good. Winning cures a lot of ills. But I don’t think we … we still don’t know how good we can be,” Brees said, via ESPN.com. “But each week I feel like we get a better idea of what we’re capable of, and we’d like to keep that going in the right direction.”

After this Sunday’s trip to Lambeau Field, the Saints will be home for three of the next four weeks with an opportunity to both learn about themselves and gain some breathing room over other NFC playoff aspirants. If the defense can remain opportunistic — nine turnovers in the last three weeks — while Brees and the passing game find their footing, that kind of run may be in the cards.

6 responses to “Drew Brees: Saints learning how good we can be this season

  2. #NFLISRIGGED

    After last nights Thursday game and other games this season, it’s obvious the officials are making calls to keep games close. Do I think they wanted the Chiefs to lose, no I don’t. What I do believe and there are plenty of games this season and last that shows the league has a monetary interest in trying to make games closer than they should be.

    This is not a product of on field play by NFL players, this result is achieved from officials giving a nod to teams to try and keep the game close. The problem is that it is getting more and more blatant and flagrant, because the NFL does not respect its fan base enough to realize a lot of them are NFL rules educated. They just assume they can keep spoon feeding us crap and they believe we are all ignorant enough to keep eating it.

    After what I saw last night was enough for me. I don’t care if the situation was reversed and those calls would have been in favor of the Chiefs, it’s not right, it’s cheating, and it’s not the game I grew up loving. Enough is enough, this is a multi billion dollar profit industry and they refuse to make it better. There needs to be professional officials ran by or governed by a separate entity then the NFL. The NFL, the commissioner, and the owners have to much at stake to make the right decisions. It’s time for the NFL to be regulated.

  3. 9 turnovers in 3 weeks 4 defensive TDS, 2 more turn overs on downs, 19 pass defended last week.

    I been waiting since 2009 for this, stiffed it in 2011.

    Trust me, watch out

    WHO DAT

  4. sinsor13 says:
    October 20, 2017 at 12:33 pm
    #NFLISRIGGED
    /////////
    It’s either a little late in the day to still be drunk from last night, or too early to be this drunk this afternoon. This clown wants to regulate a private enterprise because he thinks a game is being rigged. Sure. Right after the WWE and UFC.

  5. winningisabrees says:
    October 20, 2017 at 12:34 pm
    9 turnovers in 3 weeks 4 defensive TDS, 2 more turn overs on downs, 19 pass defended last week.

    I been waiting since 2009 for this, stiffed it in 2011.

    Trust me, watch out
    ////////
    Your defense isn’t good enough to win in the playoffs. Period. End of story.

