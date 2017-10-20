Eric Rowe, Stephon Gilmore out again for Patriots

Getty Images

The Patriots didn’t have cornerback Stephon Gilmore when they faced the Falcons in the Super Bowl last February and they won’t have him when they face the Falcons this Sunday night.

Gilmore will miss his second straight game with a concussion as the Patriots ruled him out on their final injury report of the week. It’s one of several injuries at corner that the Patriots will be dealing with as they face off with Julio Jones, Mohamed Sanu and the rest of the Atlanta wideouts.

Eric Rowe will miss a third game in a row as he continues to battle a groin injury. With both Gilmore and Rowe out, Johnson Bademosi was in line for more playing time with Malcolm Butler at corner but Bademosi popped up on the injury report Friday with an abdomen issue.

Bademosi was able to practice in full, but the team listed him as questionable. Tight end Jacob Hollister is also questionable and linebacker Harvey Langi is out after injuring his back in a car accident. Running back Rex Burkhead hasn’t played since Week Two, but is not on the injury report at all for Sunday’s game.