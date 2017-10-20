Friday morning one-liners

Getty Images

Will the Bills passing game get going this week?

Dolphins defensive coordinator Matt Burke doesn’t want to talk about whether his unit is championship caliber.

WR Brandin Cooks believes he has room to grow in the Patriots offense.

Jets RT Brandon Shell will have to tangle with Cameron Wake this weekend.

Don’t come to Ravens defensive coordinator Dean Pees with criticism of the Ravens defense.

Looking for the passion that usually rises when the Bengals face the Steelers.

Is this the week when the Browns win a game?

Is there still bad blood between the Steelers and Bengals?

WR Bruce Ellington has been a good fit with the Texans.

A call for the Colts to use RB Marlon Mack more often.

The Jaguars saw QB Jacoby Brissett in the preseason, but he was on a different team at that point.

Said Titans coach Mike Mularkey of facing former Titans CB Jason McCourty, “He knows the scheme, but to go in there and try to go in there and decipher everything and know your own defense, it’s difficult. I’ve been on different teams, it’s difficult. You can drill them all you want, there isn’t a whole lot that comes out of it.”

How concerned should the Broncos be about their run defense?

The Chiefs defense couldn’t make a stop when needed.

CB Trevor Williams has stepped into a starting role for the Chargers.

WR Michael Crabtree made the biggest catch of the night for the Raiders.

Cowboys defensive coordinator Rod Marinelli addressed the team’s turnover drought.

The change in offensive playcalling was a smooth one for the Giants.

Strong starts for WR Nelson Agholor and TE Zach Ertz make the Eagles’ decision to trade Jordan Matthews look good.

Andreas Knappe went from rooting for the Redskins in Denmark to a spot on their practice squad.

What went wrong for the Bears on special teams last week?

T Taylor Decker is antsy to get back into the lineup for the Lions.

Packers G Jahri Evans will face his former Saints teammates this weekend.

The Vikings get a chance to see WR Mike Wallace for the first time since he was on the team.

Said Falcons WR Julio Jones of the Patriots defense, “At the end of the day it’s about us. We’re not looking at them as far as what they have over there. At the end of the day, we’ve got to go out there and play and be fundamentally sound, communicate and be on the same page.”

LB David Mayo is ready to go for the Panthers if Luke Kuechly can’t play.

Saints RB Mark Ingram would like a big day at Lambeau Field.

Buccaneers LS Garrison Sanborn will face his former team this weekend.

S Tyrann Mathieu believes splash plays are coming for the Cardinals.

The Rams had an extended stay in Jacksonville.

The 49ers like the way CB Ahkello Witherspoon is developing.

The Seahawks hope to give up fewer big plays coming out of their bye.