Giants rule out Olivier Vernon, list Sterling Shepard as questionable

The Giants may get a wide receiver back in the lineup against the Seahawks on Sunday, but they’ll remain without one of their starting defensive ends.

Defensive end Olivier Vernon has been ruled out for the third straight week because of an ankle injury. There was some optimism about Vernon returning to open the week because he was able to practice on Wednesday, but Vernon was back on the sideline Thursday and will remain there for Sunday’s game.

Kerry Wynn and Avery Moss have been seeing time in his place with Jason Pierre-Paul on the other side of the line.

Wide receiver Sterling Shepard‘s ankle improved enough for him to practice all week on a limited basis and he’ll be listed as questionable for the Seattle game. Shepard did not play against the Broncos last Sunday and the Giants were limited to a pair of catches by their wideouts.

Center Weston Richburg will miss his third straight game with a concussion and running back Paul Perkins is out for the third week in a row with injured ribs. Linebackers Jonathan Casillas and Calvin Munson round out the group of players ruled out on Friday.