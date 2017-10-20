If Marshawn had been available, would the Raiders have run from the one?

Getty Images

The memorable finish to last night’s Chiefs-Raiders games could have been more memorable if running back Marshawn Lynch had been available to play.

After the touchdown catch by tight end Jared Cook became, via replay review, first and goal from just outside the goal line, the Raiders would have had a decision to make, if Marshawn hadn’t been ejected: Run or pass?

It was, after all, a fateful decision to pass and not to run that sent Lynch’s Seahawks to a loss in Super Bowl XLIX, and that permanently fractured Lynch’s relationship with the team. And it was Raiders quarterback Derek Carr who seemed to vow that, in a similar situation, the decision would be to run the ball.

“[T]here’s no pressure, there’s no, ‘We’ll be on the 1-yard line and I won’t give it to Marshawn, I’ll throw it,'” Carr said when discussing his then-new contract in June. “None of that stuff. I don’t care about the stats. That’s not my No. 1 objective. I don’t care if I throw 10 touchdowns next year.

So, yes, it would have been great to see the Raiders in that situation, to see what they would have done, and to see whether it would have worked, and to see what everyone would have said if it hadn’t.