If Marshawn had been available, would the Raiders have run from the one?

Posted by Mike Florio on October 20, 2017, 9:56 AM EDT
Getty Images

The memorable finish to last night’s Chiefs-Raiders games could have been more memorable if running back Marshawn Lynch had been available to play.

After the touchdown catch by tight end Jared Cook became, via replay review, first and goal from just outside the goal line, the Raiders would have had a decision to make, if Marshawn hadn’t been ejected: Run or pass?

It was, after all, a fateful decision to pass and not to run that sent Lynch’s Seahawks to a loss in Super Bowl XLIX, and that permanently fractured Lynch’s relationship with the team. And it was Raiders quarterback Derek Carr who seemed to vow that, in a similar situation, the decision would be to run the ball.

“[T]here’s no pressure, there’s no, ‘We’ll be on the 1-yard line and I won’t give it to Marshawn, I’ll throw it,'” Carr said when discussing his then-new contract in June. “None of that stuff. I don’t care about the stats. That’s not my No. 1 objective. I don’t care if I throw 10 touchdowns next year.

So, yes, it would have been great to see the Raiders in that situation, to see what they would have done, and to see whether it would have worked, and to see what everyone would have said if it hadn’t.

Permalink 14 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

14 responses to “If Marshawn had been available, would the Raiders have run from the one?

  1. Not with this Offensive Coordinator. I don’t even think the Raiders have any power formantions. This is a glorified run & shoot offense.

    We don’t have the balance or complete offensive package to contend for a championship. We’re way too one dimensional.

    Really Tony Romo should be on our sidelines communicating with Derek Carr and calling plays, and Todd Downing should be in the booth broadcasting.

  2. You clearly throw there. 8 seconds left and no timeouts. A run that fails ends the game but an incomplete pass gives you another chance.

  3. Totally different situation. If they would have run and not gotten in, the clock would have run out. They had no choice but to pass so they could have another play if they didn’t score.

  7. raiderlyfe510 says:
    October 20, 2017 at 10:06 am
    Not with this Offensive Coordinator. I don’t even think the Raiders have any power formantions. This is a glorified run & shoot offense.

    We don’t have the balance or complete offensive package to contend for a championship. We’re way too one dimensional.

    Really Tony Romo should be on our sidelines communicating with Derek Carr and calling plays, and Todd Downing should be in the booth broadcasting.

    2 0 Rate This

    ————–

    Kinda funny that Romo is so great as an announcer, yet he was so dumb as a QB.

    The guy just runs his mouth constantly in the booth and he’s just throwing crap the wall, hoping it sticks, which is how he played.

  10. I think that 10 second runoff rule is stupid. It’s not Oakland’s fault that the officials called it wrong. It basically means if you have no timeouts and a call is overturned (because the officials got it wrong), you automatically lose the 10secs.

  14. NO. Because, just like in the super bowl, the clock/timeout situation meant you had to pass. Only morons think the SB pass was stupid. It was the right call that was executed poorly, with some great execution by Malcolm butler. I can’t believe this is still a thing

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!