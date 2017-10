Getty Images

Packers linebacker Jake Ryan likely knew he was going to be fined for a horse collar tackle the moment he pulled down Vikings running back Jerick McKinnon illegally.

The league did, in fact, fine Ryan $18,231 for his illegal tackle on the final play of the first quarter.

To make matters worse, McKinnon scored on the next play. He took a Case Keenum pass 27 yards to the end zone, giving the Vikings a 7-0 lead on their way to a 23-10 victory.