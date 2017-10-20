Jamal Adams wants to change the way safety is played

AP

The Jets began rebuilding the back end of their defense in this year’s draft by taking safety Jamal Adams with the sixth overall pick of the draft and Adams has designs on doing more than just changing the Jets secondary.

Adams told Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News that he has set his sights on doing things that will affect the game across the league, pointing to Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham when describing the kind of impact he wants to make.

“I’m going to change the position,” Adams said. “When you go out there on the field, you don’t try to stay the same. You try to make something happen. You try to do something different. When Odell made the one-handed catch, he changed the culture, right? He changed what receivers do now. Everybody’s catching with one hand, right? Because of him. Even though people were making one-handed catches, he did something that people had never seen before. So just give it time, brother. That’s all.”

Adams didn’t specify exactly what he has in mind for reshaping the safety position, but coming up with the answer to guarding Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski wouldn’t be a bad place to start. Adams had the roughest outing of what’s been an otherwise strong start to his career against the Patriots last week and joined a long list of safeties who have found Gronkowski to be more than they could handle.

Solving that conundrum in a way that others could emulate would make for the kind of change Adams is talking about, although it certainly falls into the easier said than done category given Gronkowski’s accomplishments over the years.