Jameis Winston steps up throwing at Friday’s practice

AP

Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston started the practice week by going through an entire session without throwing any passes, but took a step forward on Thursday.

It wasn’t the biggest step, however, as Winston’s throwing was very limited. That left several practice observers opining that Winston looked like an unlikely bet to play against the Bills this weekend, but things look better on Friday.

Reporters at Bucs practice say that Winston has been much more active on Friday that he was on Thursday and that he looked comfortable throwing the ball despite the sprained AC joint suffered in last Sunday’s loss to the Cardinals.

Winston showed just how comfortable when he whizzed a pass, a video of the throw was captured by Trevor Sikkema of Pewter Report, in the direction of the media members with phones out to record his practice work. That work appears to be reason to believe Winston will play, although the release of the injury report later on Friday will let us know just how likely it is that Winston will