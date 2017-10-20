Jameis Winston will start on Sunday

Getty Images

Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston‘s shoulder injury won’t cause him to miss any games.

Winston, who suffered the injury in last week’s loss to the Cardinals, will start on Sunday against the Bills. Bucs coach Dirk Koetter confirmed today that Winston is good to go.

After getting some rest in practice early in the week, Winston did more throwing today and apparently came out of the session feeling good enough that the Bucs are confident he can go.

Through five games this year Winston has a career-high passer rating of 91.0. After he left Sunday’s game, backup Ryan Fitzpatrick acquitted himself nicely, coming into the game with the Bucs trailing 24-0 and nearly leading a historic comeback. The Bucs ultimately fell short and lost 38-33.