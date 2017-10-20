Jason McCourty questionable after tweaking ankle in practice

Getty Images

Browns cornerback Jason McCourty might not play against his old team after all.

According to Dan Labbe of the Cleveland Plain Dealer, McCourty tweaked his ankle in practice Thursday, and will be listed as questionable for Sunday’s game against the Titans.

McCourty spent his first eight years with the Titans, and has been one of the more reliable members of a bad team.

Safety Jabrill Peppers (toe) has also been listed as questionable, and when coach Hue Jackson was asked about the status of his secondary, he replied: “We will see.”

Wide receivers Kenny Britt (knee/groin) and Sammie Coates (hamstring) also listed as questionable. Linebacker James Burgess (knee) is out.