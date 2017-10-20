Jaylon Smith taking a seat with Sean Lee, Anthony Hitchens back in lineup

Getty Images

The Cowboys planned to bring linebacker Jaylon Smith along slowly this season after he missed his entire rookie year with a major knee injury, but that approach shifted when Anthony Hitchens hurt his knee this summer.

Smith moved into a starting role and remained there after Hitchens finally returned to action in Week Five because Sean Lee was out with a hamstring injury. Lee is back on the weak side this week and Hitchens will be at middle linebacker, which means Smith will be in a reserve role.

Defensive coordinator Rod Marinelli said that Smith may have suffered for having to take on too much responsibility for defensive calls without having a veteran “to emulate a little bit.”

“I don’t see a lot of physical limitations,” Marinelli said, via the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. “It’s just a lot for a young guy, a rookie, coming in at that position. It’s a lot and the communication and all the things you have — close calls, adjustments — it can wear you out as you go. It’s a lot to it.”

Smith had 54 tackles in the first five games, but the Cowboys have been gashed by the run in their last two losses. They hope to change that against the 49ers this weekend while getting Smith on a “pitch count” that better suits his learning curve.