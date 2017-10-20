Jeremy Lane doubtful, Michael Bennett questionable

Getty Images

The Seahawks ruled left guard Luke Joeckel out for Sunday’s game, as expected. Joeckel will miss several weeks after undergoing knee surgery during the team’s bye week.

Seattle also could play without cornerback Jeremy Lane. Lane is doubtful with a groin injury, although he was a full participant in Friday’s practice.

Defensive end Michael Bennett is questionable with a plantar fascia foot injury, but he said earlier this week he expects to play. He was a full participant in Friday’s practice.

Defensive end Marcus Smith (ankle), running back C.J. Prosise (ankle) and defensive tackle Nazair Jones (knee) also appear to have a chance to play despite being questionable. They also were full participants.

Safety Earl Thomas missed Friday’s walk-through for personal reasons but is expected to play.