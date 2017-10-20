Keenan Allen questionable after fall in practice

Getty Images

Wide receiver Keenan Allen fell on his shoulder during Thursday’s practice, and the Chargers list him as questionable for Sunday’s game against the Broncos.

“He wants to play, but we’ve got to do what’s best for Keenan,” Chargers coach Anthony Lynn said, via Eric Williams of ESPN.

Allen missed 23 games with injuries the previous two seasons combined but played in the first six this season with 33 receptions for 446 yards and a touchdown. He did not practice Friday.

The Chargers also list offensive tackle Joe Barksdale (foot) and defensive tackle Corey Liuget (back) as questionable after they missed practice Friday.