Kyle Rudolph says Vikings can win with any of their three quarterbacks

Posted by Michael David Smith on October 20, 2017, 8:44 AM EDT
No team in the NFL has more uncertainty at the quarterback position than the Vikings, who are starting Case Keenum now but could go back to either Sam Bradford or Teddy Bridgewater when their respective knee injuries are fully healed. But Vikings tight end Kyle Rudolph says that uncertainty is not a problem.

Rudolph said on PFT Live that he and the Vikings’ other receivers have confidence in all three of their quarterbacks.

“These are all guys that can help us win football games,” Rudolph said. “Unfortunately in this business you deal with injuries. We seem to deal with more than everyone else in the last couple years but it happens. I think all these guys have handled it extremely well and have been ready for their opportunities.”

It’s unclear what the Vikings’ quarterback depth chart will look like when and if all three quarterbacks are healthy and ready to play, but Rudolph says that won’t matter to the rest of the team.

“I think the biggest thing is just for us as pass catchers, keeping a consistent routine and a consistent work habit throughout the course of the week,” Rudolph said. “We can’t worry about eight weeks from now, we can’t worry about next week, all we can focus on is taking each and every game and making sure we maximize those reps in practice.”

With the Vikings in first place in the NFC North, they have every reason to feel confident they can get to the playoffs, despite having no idea who their starting quarterback will be if they get there.

13 responses to “Kyle Rudolph says Vikings can win with any of their three quarterbacks

  2. What did you expect him to say? I like hearing it, but I know it doesn’t really tell me anything.

  4. Bradford is clearly the most talented, Bridgewater used to be the most mobile (who knows once he returns, if he even does return), and Case is serviceable so to answer the question if all three were ready to go, the Vikings would start Bradford.

    But the rest of the season needs to play out first despite the Viking fans predictions of winning the Superbowl.

  5. No question the Vikings have faced more injuries at key positions than any team in the last two years. A constant change at QB definitely affects your WR’s as well. It just speaks to the way this team has been put together. No, they aren’t SB favorites or anything like that, but to be able to even talk about the playoffs with constant injuries at QB, RB, OL, and your #1 WR? That’s impressive.

  6. whatjusthapped says:
    October 20, 2017 at 9:07 am

  7. ragnarthemagnificent says:
    October 20, 2017 at 8:50 am
    Great teams find a way to win while facing adversity. No excuses.
    //////
    Excuses are for fans to get them through the off season. There is no column that matters other than wins and losses while they play the games. And the other 31 teams don’t care what your injury report says.

  10. whatjusthapped says:
    October 20, 2017 at 9:07 am
  11. They will likely win the division, but what does it matter when they are a likely done in the first round, definitely the second. Without Rodgers, no team from the North is a threat.

  12. This is a fair statement from Rudolph. The Vikings are good. Their QB stable is as ready-set as any team right now. If they can play consistently they can compete as effectively as any team. The big question mark is…….can they? We’ll see. I haven’t given up on the Packers giving them a run for the money, and the Vikings haven’t either. Their fans may think so, but the team does not. Too much can still happen. Good luck Vikings…….we’ll be chasing you.

