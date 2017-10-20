Laquon Treadwell fined for blindside block

Getty Images

Vikings receiver Laquon Treadwell was fined $24,309 for an illegal blindside block in Sunday’s victory over the Packers.

Treadwell was penalized for his block on Green Bay cornerback Lenzy Pipkins in the second quarter. Offensive lineman Mike Remmers was penalized the previous play for a facemask, giving the Vikings a first-and-40.

“I tried to keep it clean,” Treadwell said earlier this week, via Andrew Krammer of the Star-Tribune. “I hesitated, didn’t launch or anything. I really didn’t think I hit him that hard, either. Just tried to make a play.”