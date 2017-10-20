Leonard Fournette draws questionable tag for Sunday

Getty Images

Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette remained a non-participant in Friday’s final practice before Sunday’s game against the Colts, but the team’s not making a final call on his availability for Sunday just yet.

Fournette has been listed as questionable after spending the week out of practice because of the ankle injury he suffered late in last Sunday’s loss to the Rams. Fournette indicated that he was fine after the game and that he could have returned to action, but the way things played out this week suggests that things are a bit less straightforward.

Fournette is currently second in the NFL in rushing behind only fellow rookie Kareem Hunt. If he can’t go, the Jaguars will go with Chris Ivory, Corey Grant and T.J. Yeldon. Yeldon has yet to play in a regular season game this year.

Wide receiver Marqise Lee, who has a knee injury, and safety Tashaun Gipson, who has a neck injury, are also questionable for Sunday’s game.