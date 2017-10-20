LeSean McCoy: I have to get going

Getty Images

The Bills return from their bye week to face the Buccaneers this weekend and one change they’d surely like to change is how often running back LeSean McCoy is finding his way into the end zone.

Just getting there once would be a good start. McCoy has not scored a touchdown yet this season, which is indicative of a rough start all around. His 3.2 average yards per carry is the lowest of his NFL career and McCoy said on Thursday that it is time for that to change.

“It’s been long enough. This is Week 7,” McCoy said, via ESPN.com. “I’ve got to get it back. We got to get this rolling. I think this is the game for us. They’re a talented group up front. They play well together. They got a McCoy [Gerald McCoy] on the other side, so of course he’s probably good. They’re a fast group. But teams have been running on them and I think it’s time for us to get it going. Simple as that.”

Adrian Peterson ran for 134 yards and two touchdowns against Tamps last weekend, so it wouldn’t be the first time that a running back got going against the Buccaneers after a slow start to the season.