Le’Veon Bell fined for touchdown celebration against Chiefs

Getty Images

Safety Mike Mitchell wasn’t the only member of the Steelers to pick up a fine in Week Six.

PFT confirmed with the league that running back Le'Veon Bell and linebacker Bud Dupree joined Mitchell on their list of players who crossed the line.

Bell’s fine came for his celebration of a touchdown run against Kansas City in the 19-13 win. The NFL has relaxed rules for such celebrations this season, but Bell drew a flag for taking a page from former Eagle Vai Sikahema and using the goalpost as a punching bag.

Bell was fined $12,154 for doing that, although the terms of his franchise tag for this season should leave him with enough dough that he doesn’t have to follow Sikahema again by boxing Jose Canseco.

Dupree was fined $24,309 for roughing Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith just before halftime. Dupree was penalized on the play, although the flag was offset by one on Smith for intentional grounding.