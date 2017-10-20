Luke Kuechly out, Kelvin Benjamin expected to play

AP

The Panthers will be going without linebacker Luke Kuechly this weekend.

Kuechly suffered a concussion in last Thursday’s loss to the Eagles and he has not been able to gain clearance from the concussion protocol over the last week. As a result, the team has ruled him out for their game against the Bears in Chicago on Sunday.

David Mayo will step into the lineup for Kuechly, who also dealt with concussions the last two seasons.

Wide receiver Kelvin Benjamin has been listed as questionable after missing practice the first two days of the week with a knee injury. That listing suggests Benjamin’s status is up in the air, but coach Ron Rivera said, via Joseph Person of the Charlotte Observer, that Benjamin is expected to play.

The Panthers also listed center Ryan Kalil and safety Kurt Coleman as questionable. Kalil has missed five games with a neck injury and Coleman has missed the last two with a knee problem.