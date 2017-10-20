Marshawn didn’t leave the stadium following his ejection

Getty Images

Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch made an early exit from Thursday night’s game against the Chiefs. He did not make an early exit from the stadium.

Contrary to multiple reports that Lynch made like a tree and got out of the Oakland Coliseum after he ran in from the sidelines to defend quarterback Derek Carr, shoved an official, and immediately realized he was shoving an official and tried to un-shove the office, Lynch stayed in the building. USA Today has an article on the matter, and the Twitter account for the Barstool Sports Laces Out podcast has photographic evidence of Lynch watching the game from the stands.

Lynch also reportedly was in the locker room after the game.

He had only two carries for nine yards on the evening, giving him 266 through seven games and putting him on pace for 608 for the year. Still, the fact that he didn’t change his clothes and leave the building in a huff will go a long way toward quieting the hot-take short-order cooks who would be calling for the Raiders to cut Lynch for leaving.